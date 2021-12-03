On Nov. 18, a 40-year-old from Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On Nov. 25, a 55-year-old from Maple Grove, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

