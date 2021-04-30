On April 22, Heather Lee Kuphal, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On April 22, Dillon Mikal Barrows, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 24, Jordan James Johnson, 30, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of second degree assault, terroristic threats and carrying a pistol under the influence.
On April 25, Jamia Lea Griffith, no permanent address, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and introduction of contraband into jail, a Hennepin County warrant for driving after cancellation and a Washington County warrant for third degree possession of a controlled substance.
There were 14 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, four hit and run accidents and four car/deer accidents. There were 10 arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrest, one school bus stop arm violation and 63 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
