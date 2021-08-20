On Aug. 9, Terry Lamont Matthews, 50, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On Aug. 9, Adam Joseph Shypulski, 33, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI violations.
On Aug. 9, Timothy Dean Kopet, 44, of Montrose, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On Aug. 10, Nicholas Robert Bies, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On Aug. 11, Aaron Elliott Thompson, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On Aug. 11, Joshua Ward, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On Aug. 12, Joseph Michael Rush, 44, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On Aug. 13, Carrie Ann Dorr, 32, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for careless driving violations.
On Aug. 14, Chad Christopher Campbell, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On Aug. 15, John Paul Rauch, 41, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault and an Anoka County warrant for violation of government data practices.
There were 22 property damage accidents, 10 personal injury accidents, five hit and run accidents and four car/deer accidents.
There were six arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrest, no school bus stop arm violations and 105 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
