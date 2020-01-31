On Jan. 20, Kaylee Ann Johnson, 29, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On Jan. 21, Tyler Gene Schablin, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of theft.
On Jan. 23, Christopher Lee Adams, 43, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Jan. 24, Steven Michael Everett, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On Jan. 24, Dain Bradley Barrett, 50 of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.