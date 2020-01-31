On Jan. 20, Kaylee Ann Johnson, 29, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.

On Jan. 21, Tyler Gene Schablin, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of theft.

On Jan. 23, Christopher Lee Adams, 43, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On Jan. 24, Steven Michael Everett, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On Jan. 24, Dain Bradley Barrett, 50 of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft.

