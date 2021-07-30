On July 21, Breah Holly Kraus, 29, no permanent address, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of fifth degree assault, fleeing law enforcement and disorderly conduct and Brown County and Sibley County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 21, John Gary Moon, 56, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of third degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, fourth degree burglary, a Dakota County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On July 21, Charles Jay Obrien, 46, of Ramsey, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle and fourth degree burglary.
On July 24, Lateef Deondra Mahaffey, 24, of Benson, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of fifth degree assault, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of legal process and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for first degree burglary.
On July 25, Cassandra Pearl Castillo, 26, of Little Falls, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
On July 25, Malik Asad Karie, 22, of Corcoran, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
There were no property damage accidents, three personal injury accidents, eight hit and run accidents and four car/deer accidents. There were 10 arrests for DWI, 29 underage consumption arrests, one school bus stop arm violations and 107 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
