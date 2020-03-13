On March 3, Dylan Daniel Triplett, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations.
On March 5, Joshua Travis Herdt, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on Stearns County warrants for receiving stolen property, theft and obstruction of legal process.
