On Feb. 10, Natalie Michelle Ramey, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On Feb. 14, Eric Moracha Bosire, 31, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On Feb. 15, Jimmie Junior Walker, 39, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On Feb. 16, Troy Thomas Hampton, 48, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats.
