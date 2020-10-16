On Oct. 5, Jayme Lee Finch, 34, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency and Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants for theft.

On Oct. 6, Christopher Michael Good, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.

On Oct. 7, Matthew Scott Yunker, 22, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI.

On Oct. 8, Brayden Nolan Hannegrefs, 21, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for traffic violations.

There were 14 property damage accidents, one personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and 11 car/deer accidents.

There were three arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, three school bus stop arm violations and 101 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

