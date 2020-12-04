On Nov. 28, Zachary Allen Johnson, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On Nov. 29, Matthew James Bydlon, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in St. Michael on a Hubbard County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

This week, there were 14 property damage accidents, two personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and 12 car/deer accidents. There were eight arrests for DWI, 14 underage consumption arrests, and 77 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.

