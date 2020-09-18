On Aug. 31, David Franklin Bentley, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On Sept. 3, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, a Hennepin County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On Sept. 5, David Allen Miller, 42, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On Sept. 6, Jason Jon Schulz, 36, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI violations.
On Sept. 8, Kennzy Elise Carr, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of receiving stolen property and possession of counterfeit currency.
On Sept. 8, Kyky Brown, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On Sept. 10, Thomas Lee Buscher, 65, of Monticello, was arrested in Rockford Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for third degree DWI violations.
On Sept. 10, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On Sept. 11, Troy James Neugent, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On Sept. 12, Elise Marie Barnes, 27, of Elk River, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of third degree DWI.
On Sept. 12, Matthew Merlin Baird, 35, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On Sept. 13, Daniel Andres Molina Orjuela, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI violations.
On Sept. 13, Akkeem Diquan Lazario Santos, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of an order for protection and Wright County warrants for driving after revocation.
On Sept. 14, Tyler Dee Jacobson, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 37 property damage accidents, 10 personal injury accidents, eight hit and run accidents and 11 car deer accidents.
There were 15 arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, 1 school bus stop arm violations and 169 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
