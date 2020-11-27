On Nov. 16, Melissa Anne Temen, 42, of Albertville, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of false information to law enforcement.

On Nov. 20, Bobby Thornton, 42, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 21, George Ogenche Obiri, 22, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of second degree DWI.

There were 13 property damage accidents, three personal injury accidents, one hit and run accident and 12 car deer accidents. There were five arrests for DWI, and one underage consumption arrest, no school bus stop arm violations and 72 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations were reported this week.

