On May 26, Shayla Rose Dufner, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On May 28, Ryan Scott Pederson, 46, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.

There were 19 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and seven car/deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 128 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments