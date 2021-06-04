On May 26, Shayla Rose Dufner, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 28, Ryan Scott Pederson, 46, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.
There were 19 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and seven car/deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 128 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.