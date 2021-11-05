On Oct. 25, a 33-year-old with no permanent address, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and theft.
There were 22 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, six 6 hit and run accidents and 13 car deer accidents.
There were three arrests for DWI, two school bus stop arm violations and 69 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
