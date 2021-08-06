On July 26, Danny Gene Davis, 43, of Hanover, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a weapon violation.

On July 27, Julie Ann Koerner, 42, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.

On July 28, Crispin Morales Nazario, 20, of Montrose, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.

On July 28, Sean Michael St. Denis, 37, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin county on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On July 31, Misty Ann Nicholas, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of first degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On July 31, Dustin Duwayne Olson, 27, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of first degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 1, Summer Lynn White, 21, of Red Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Beltrami County warrant for check forgery.

On Aug. 1, Andres Jairo Arismendy, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI test refusal.

There were 15 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and one car/deer accident.

There were four arrests for DWI, six underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 78 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

