On May 4, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On May 5, Bryan Keith Smith, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for second and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and weapon violations.

On May 6, Nichole Caitlin Wedin, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for check forgery violations.

On May 8, Zachary Forrest Riedberger, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of third degree DWI refusal to test.

There were 16 property damage accidents, eight personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and three car/deer accidents. There were six arrests for DWI, four underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 132 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments