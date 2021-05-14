On May 4, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 5, Bryan Keith Smith, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for second and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and weapon violations.
On May 6, Nichole Caitlin Wedin, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for check forgery violations.
On May 8, Zachary Forrest Riedberger, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of third degree DWI refusal to test.
There were 16 property damage accidents, eight personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and three car/deer accidents. There were six arrests for DWI, four underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 132 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.