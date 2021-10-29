On Oct. 18, a 41-year-old from Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for assault violations.
On Oct. 18, a 40-year-old from Zimmerman, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On Oct. 19, a 44-year-old from St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Brown County warrant for assault by strangulation.
On Oct. 23, a 37-year-old from Coon Rapids, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI violations.
On Oct. 24, a 43-year-old from Maple Grove, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On Oct. 25, a 55-year-old from Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
