On Sept. 14, John Kevin Melina, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hanover on Wright County warrants for fleeing law enforcement, a Hennepin County warrant for violation of an order for protection and a Stearns County warrant for domestic assault.
On Sept. 14, Jason James Martin, 55, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On Sept. 14, Cindy Kay Powers, 58, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On Sept. 15, Maurice Antoine Watkins, 45, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On Sept. 16, Trista Victoria LaFrance, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On Sept. 17, Jillian Mae Valley, 41, of Hamel, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Hennepin County warrant for third degree DWI.
On Sept. 18, Joshua Scott Dugstad, 28, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of second degree assault and domestic abuse.
On Sept. 20, Casey Scott Schmitz, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of obstruction of legal process and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for first degree robbery.
