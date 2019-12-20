On Dec. 10, Amy Lyn Mandich, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.
On Dec. 11, David Charles Baker, 43, of Corcoran, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for failure to register as a predatory offender.
On Dec. 11, Tony Daniel Courtright, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Dec. 12, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On Dec. 14, Mandel Leguy Roy, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of false information to law enforcement.
On Dec. 14, Julie Marie Ford, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
