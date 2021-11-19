On Nov. 8, Christian Robert Warner, 18, of South Haven, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process violations.

On Nov. 11, Teresa Kae Salberg, 50, of Becker, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.

