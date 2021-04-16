On April 6, Jeffrey Lee Handeland, 36, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 6, Keaonta Ayonna Williams, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 7, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 23, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On April 8, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 27, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 15 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, five hit and run accidents and eight car/deer accidents. There were five arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, one school bus stop arm violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
