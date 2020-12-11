On Dec. 1, Cory Jason Foth, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.

On Dec. 2, Harlen Leroy Mesedahl, 56, of Medina, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violations.

On Dec. 4, Matthew Philip Butler, 18, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Dec. 4, Daniel James Steman, 53, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec. 6, Alexandria Shayleene Hewey, 28, of Rockford, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of first degree sale of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.

There were 16 property damage accidents, one personal injury accidents, no hit and run accidents and nine car deer accidents. There were three arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 92 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.

