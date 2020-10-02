On Sept. 21, Michael Kevin Johnson, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test.
On Sept. 21, Justin Grant Evans, 44, of Rogers, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for possession of burglary tools and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On Sept. 24, Sarah Michelle Melbostad, 40, of Hanover, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
On Sept. 25, George Ogenche Obiri, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for fourth degree DWI and driving after revocation violations.
On Sept. 25, Ryan Scott Melchior, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree assault.
On Sept. 27, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
There were 20 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and one car/deer accidents.
There were seven arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
