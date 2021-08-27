On Aug. 18, Justin Eugene Westphal, 34, of Hanover, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, theft, and drug violations.
On Aug.19, Chandra Leigh McCormick, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of second degree assault.
On Aug. 20, Mark Donald Carver, 63, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On Aug. 20, Daniel Paul Cromwell, 46, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fugitive from justice.
There were 27 property damage accidents, one motor vehicle accident fatality, seven personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and four car/deer accidents.
There were eight arrests for DWI, 10 underage consumption arrests, and 83 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
