On Jan. 13, Bradley Dean Johnson, 49, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Lake of the Woods County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.

On Jan. 17, Brian Jay Carlson, 42, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement, 3rd degree DWI test refusal and obstruction of legal process.

