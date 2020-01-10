On Dec. 30, Daniel Allen Nickolauson, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On Dec. 31, Latrell James Paffel, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 4th degree assault and fugitive from justice.
On Dec. 31, Sonny Rolland Frazier, 18, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On Dec. 31, Gregory Dominic Martinez, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On Dec. 31, Douglas Lamont Gatlin, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 1, Thomas Edward Sokolowski, 70, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On Jan. 1, Alan Ismael Gutierrez Santiago, 26, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On Jan. 2, Jenna Leigh Swalboski, 20, of Becker, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On Jan. 3, Noah Michael Simpson, 20, of Rogers, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On Jan. 4, Travis James Blasiak, 36, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On Jan. 5, Daher Mohamed Hassan, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
