On Nov. 12, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of theft, possession of shoplifting tools, fleeing law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for third degree burglary violations.

On Nov. 15, Michael Lane Fink, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

There were 43 property damage Accidents, three personal injury accidents, four hit and run accidents and nine car/deer accidents.

There were three arrests for DWI, and no underage consumption arrests, Two school bus stop arm violations and 74 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

