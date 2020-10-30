On Oct. 21, Justin Dakota Huntington, 21, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Oct. 23, Paula Michelle Landry, 36, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On Oct. 25, Jack Douglas Ruhland, 31, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.
On Oct. 26, Jeremy Michael Gibbs, 47, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of domestic assault.
There were 53 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents.
There were five arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, 4 school bus stop arm violations and 61 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.