On Oct. 21, Justin Dakota Huntington, 21, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 23, Paula Michelle Landry, 36, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

On Oct. 25, Jack Douglas Ruhland, 31, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.

On Oct. 26, Jeremy Michael Gibbs, 47, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of domestic assault.

There were 53 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents.

There were five arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, 4 school bus stop arm violations and 61 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments