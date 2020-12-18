On Dec. 8, Shane Allen Fellers, 42, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On Dec. 10, Tyler Dee Jacobson, 31, of Rockford, was arrested Washington County on the charge of fugitive from justice and Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On Dec. 12, Nathan Christopher Mabin, 25, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of domestic assault.
On Dec. 12, Wade Allen Lundgren, 43, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On Dec. 12, Joseph Donald Post, 29, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
