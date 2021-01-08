On Dec. 30, Alec Jerome Smith, 19, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Cass County North Dakota warrant for criminal sexual conduct.
On Dec. 30, Travorn Isaih Hair, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for check forgery and driving after revocation violations.
On Jan. 1, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On Jan. 3, Dylan Matthew Stevens, 33, of Independence, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
There were 16 property damage accidents, two personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and 10 car/deer accidents. There were six arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 142 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
