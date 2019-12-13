On Dec. 4, Richard Travis Fritz, 51, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On Dec. 4, Walker James Stokke, 18, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.

On Dec. 6, Joshua Scott Dugstad, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On Dec. 6, Heather Lee Kuphal, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.

On Dec. 7, Anthony James Froelich, 55, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On Dec. 7, Brian Lloyd Carlson, 56, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

