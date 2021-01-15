On Jan. 4, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On Jan. 5, Thomas Harrison Good, 41, of Plymouth, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
On Jan. 7, Steven Ray Hendricks, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on a Stearns County warrant for interference with a 911 call.
On Jan. 7, Coral Marie Chevre, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of mail theft, identity theft and check forgery.
On Jan. 8, Ian David Bargel, 37, of Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On Jan. 8, Adrian Emmanual Esterberg, 44, of Loretto, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of terroristic threats.
On Jan. 10, Keera Pasichnyk, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of mail theft, fifth degree drug possession, false name, Hennepin County warrant for financial transaction card fraud, Ramsey County warrant for motor vehicle theft and a Washington County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On Jan. 10, John Michael Creighton, 32, of Corcoran, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of no contact order.
There were 19 property damage accidents, two personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and 11 car/deer accidents.
There were four arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, one school bus stop arm violations and 128 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
