Corcoran
On March 14, deputies responded to an address in 19900 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police in locating a male with an active warrant. Male was located and released by Corcoran Police due to health reasons. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputies responded to an address in the 10000 block of Sundance Road to assist Corcoran Police with conducting a felony traffic stop. Suspect was taken into custody by Corcoran Police. Deputies cleared the vehicle. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On March 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a traffic stop. One adult male was arrested for DWI and taken to the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility for booking. Vehicle impounded to Burda’s Towing for storage. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On March 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Vernon Street for a traffic stop. One adult male was arrested for DWI, transported and booked at the Hennepin County Jail. Burda’s Towing towed vehicle to the Loretto location. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging..
On March 12, deputy responded to a business in 7500 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance call. Deputy spoke with an intoxicated female. She was evaluated by North EMS and transported home. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On March 13, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Ginseng Lane North for a medical. Deputy arrived and assisted fire and paramedics. Female transported to Maple Grove Hospital by North Memorial Paramedics. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On March 12, deputy responded to a business in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a warrant attempt. Adult male with felony assault second degree warrant out of Wright County, whereabouts unknown. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance call. Deputy spoke with intoxicated female. Female was evaluated by North EMS and transported home. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Deputy assisted EMS and Fire. Patient transported with EMS. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Deputy arrived and spoke with adult female patient. North Memorial Paramedics arrived and transported her to Maple Grove Hospital. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. One adult female was transported via ambulance to Abbott Hospital. No other action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.