On Sept. 28, a 51-year-old was arrested in Rockford on the charge of terroristic threats.
On Sept. 29, a 41-year-old was arrested in Rockford on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On Sept. 29, a 56-year-old was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On Sept. 30, a 20-year-old was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On Oct. 1, a 50-year-old was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of second degree assault, and interference with a 911 call.
On Oct. 3, a 23-year-old was arrested in St. Michael on Crow Wing County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and financial transaction card fraud.
