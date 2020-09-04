Arrests
On Aug. 24, Cody Robert Nelson, 26, of Saint Francis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for careless driving.
On Aug. 24, Sean Michael Silk, 37, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for criminal vehicular homicide.
On Aug. 24, Renee Ann White, 28, of Eagan, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County Warrant for Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On Aug. 27, Ashley Anne Love, 28, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of second degree DWI.
On Aug. 27, Richard Edward Poppen, 35, of Waverly, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for first degree DWI.
On Aug. 28, Robert Allen Haberman, 44, of Becker, was arrested in St. Michael on a Mille Lacs County warrant for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
On Aug. 28, Karissa Ann Larsen, 25, of Maple Grove, was arrested in St. Michael on a charge of third degree DWI.
On Aug. 29, Logan Miles Freeman, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a charge of fourth degree DWI.
On Aug. 29, Kent David Runksmeier, 55, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a charge of fourth degree DWI.
On Aug. 30, Joshua Davis Robinson, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree drug possession.
On Aug. 30, Paul Marcel Leonetti, 26, of Chaplin, was arrested in Rogers on a charge of interfere emergency telephone calls.
Other
There were 12 property damage accidents, three personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and two car/deer accidents.
There were six arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 88 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
