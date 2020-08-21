Arrests

On Aug. 11, Brandon Lee Gardas, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a weapons violation charge.

On Aug. 12, Elizabeth Nicole Thompson, 22, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Aug. 12, Jake Neal McSpadden, 33, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.

On Aug. 13, Chad Andrew Hasselius, 40, of Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.

On Aug. 14, Steven Richard Essert, 60, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Aug. 15, Richard Allen Klatke, 57, of Loretto, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Aug. 16, Kevin Neil Amlee, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

Miscellaneous

There were 25 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and four car/deer accidents.

There were 11 arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, and 119 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

