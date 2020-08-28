Arrests

On Aug. 17, Alan Arnold Phenow, 71, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI refusal to test violations.

On Aug. 19, Michael Jon Novak, 51, of Bloomington, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree drug possession and a Mille Lacs County warrant for a probation violation.

On Aug.19, Scot Andrew Herd, 47, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft.

On Aug. 19, Mark Richard Liebeg, 50, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of second degree assault.

On Aug. 19, Brandon Jarik Carlson, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree controlled substance possession and driving after suspension.

On Aug. 20, Anna Marie Oehser, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.

On Aug. 20, Da Lante Ramel Palmer, 21, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violate no contact order and a Stearns County warrant for violate no contact order.

On Aug. 21, Deborah Lea Ann Kenyon-Woessner, 34, of Fergus Falls, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI refuse to submit a test.

On Aug. 22, Mitch Raymond Helberg, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI.

On Aug. 23, Brian Lee Anderson, 33, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of third degree DWI.

On Aug. 23, Brandon Eugene Laures, 23, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Hennepin County warrant for carry a pistol without a permit.

There were 21 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, four hit and run accidents and three car/deer accidents.

There were four arrests for DWI, one underage consumption arrests, and 105 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments