On Feb. 17, Kenneth Loyd Billings, 32, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft.

On Feb. 18, George Edward Gilliver, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On Feb. 18, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats.

On Feb. 20, Thomas Ronald Signorelli, 54, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On Feb. 20, George Ogenche Obiri, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

On Feb. 23, Abdallah Borner, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of false information to law enforcement and Hennepin County warrants for false information to law enforcement.

