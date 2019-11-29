Anderson, Bradley Alfred, 64, of Hanover, sentenced Nov. 18 for two counts of Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 344 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victims, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.

Kerber, Todd Brian, age 41, of Albertville, sentenced Nov. 18 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 63 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 27 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.

Patnode, Jenny Esther, 35, of Rockford, sentenced Nov. 14 for Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Name to 32 days jail, $85 surcharges. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.

