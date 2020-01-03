Hagen, James Robert, 24, of Albertville, sentenced Dec. 19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, follow all recommendations of anger management program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.

Ritter, Benjamin John, 26, of Rockford, sentenced Dec. 19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 80 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.

