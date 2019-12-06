Klempke, Nathan Ryan, 38, of Albertville, sentenced Nov. 26 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Stigen, Brittan Rene, 27, of Rockford, sentenced Nov. 21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $3,000 fine stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
