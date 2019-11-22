Leal, Syrus Daniel, 30, of Hanover, sentenced Nov. 6 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Triplett, Taylor John, 23, of Rockford, sentenced Nov. 14 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for 15 years on conditions of probation, serve 120 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no contact with victim, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, submit to a polygraph, register as a sex offender, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge McPherson.
