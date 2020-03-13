Gilliver, George Edward, 33, of St. Michael, sentenced March 2 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.

Ramey, Natalie Michelle, 37, of Albertville, sentenced Feb. 27 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 60 days jail.

