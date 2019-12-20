Hayes-Stich, Lisa Marie, 47, of St. Michael, sentenced Dec. 11 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 345 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Wright County Court
