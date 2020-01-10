Ceason, Rochelle Kaye, 57, of St. Michael, was sentenced Dec. 31 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve one day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations and provide proof of completion, continue therapy and follow all recommendations, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments