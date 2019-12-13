Dahlheimer, Shannon Marie, 45, of St. Michael, sentenced Nov. 26 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, serve three days community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Jones, Andrew William, age 31, of Rockford, sentenced Nov. 27 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus law library fee, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, serve five days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
