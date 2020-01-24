Everett, Steven Michael, 35, of St. Michael, sentenced Jan. 14 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a cognitive behavior program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Plantz Olson, Cody Leedean, 28, of Rockford, sentenced Jan. 10 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 56 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Shusta, Joshua Paul, 39, of Rockford, sentenced Jan. 8 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days, $100 fine stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, continue with therapy, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, serve seven days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
