Maeyaert, Charles Joseph, 47, of Albertville, sentenced Jan. 28 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 357 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve eight days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

Wiczek, Gene Anthony, 57, of Rogers, sentenced Jan. 30 for Probation Violations for Felony Harassment to three days jail. 

