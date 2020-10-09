Sentencings

Amos Benjamin Andrews, 41, of Rockford was sentenced Sept. 30 for probation violations for felony violation of harassment/restraining order to 30 days jail.

Kevin Bruce Jocelyn, 49, of St. Michael was sentenced Sept. 22 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.

