Sentencings for the week of Dec. 7
Tressa Maria Zachman, age 38, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Dec. 8 for felony controlled substance crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 20 days on electronic home monitoring upon request of probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
James Michael Harty, age 57, of Greenfield, was sentenced on Dec. 11 for gross misdemeanor dangerous weapons-intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no unlawful use or possession of firearms, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
