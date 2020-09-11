Sentencings
Kyle Lee Ferrier, 32, of Corcoran was sentenced Sept. 2 for probation violations for felony criminal damage to property in the first degree to two days jail.
Joseph Robert Hill, 38, of Buffalo was sentenced Sept. 2 for felony controlled substance crime in the first degree to 60 months prison, provide DNA sample. Sentenced for probation violations for felony violent threats to 27 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony domestic assault to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 15 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to one year and one day prison, concurrent.
Christopher Keith Nelson, 31, of Elk River was sentenced Aug. 27 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, complete seven days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jose Remedio Ramirez Llanas, 32, of St. Michael was sentenced Aug. 27 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Joshua David Robinson, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Aug. 31 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 13 months prison.
Noressa Lynn Sanborn, 30, of Delano was sentenced Aug. 25 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to a stay of imposition for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
